President and Chief Executive Officer

PANAVISION

As President and CEO of Panavision for more than eight years, Kim Snyder has made it her priority to encourage and integrate women and other underrepresented communities into the motion picture industry. Recently, she has spearheaded Panavision’s key initiatives to educate, empower and uplift women and the BIPOC community. Through partnerships, Panavision provides development opportunities and access to equipment and services, providing members of traditionally underserved and underrepresented communities with the tools necessary to play a fundamental role in the filmmaking world. An example is Panavision’s collaboration with Made In her Image, a non-profit aiming toward social equity for women and non-binary filmmakers of color.