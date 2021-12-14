Los Angeles County Complex Director

UBS PRIVATE WEALTH MANAGEMENT

A diverse workforce and inclusive culture are crucial to the long-term success of UBS, which aims to achieve 50% diversity in hiring, promotion and retention in the Americas. Since taking on the role of Los Angeles County Complex Director at UBS Private Wealth Management 18 months ago, Lauren Gorsche has made it her priority to grow a team with representation across gender, race, age, ethnicity, education, and gender identity.

She has focused on strengthening the team’s culture and reviewing the hiring, promotion and retention of women and people of color. Of the seven advisors the team hired over the past year, 42% have been women or people of color. Gorsche fosters a listening culture by ensuring change is an organic and advisory-led experience and that diverse talent feel it’s a safe and inclusive space where their differences are celebrated.