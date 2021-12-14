Chief Executive Officer

In an industry that faces a glaring lack of diversity, CEO Les Hiscoe is dedicated to accelerating Shawmut Design and Construction’s DEI work to drive immediate change and lasting results. He knows that making progress – both within and outside the walls of Shawmut – takes everyone, not just those who are underrepresented. He is devoted to leading this work for the future generation of builders -- the success and succession of the industry depends on it.

Under Hiscoe’s leadership, Shawmut has been at the forefront of the construction industry for its DEI work. In 2014, the firm reached a set point – recognizing there were areas that needed work, it became more strategic. He declared DEI a business imperative, and Shawmut created a Diversity Leadership Council partnered with Deloitte Human Capital and Catalyst to create a strategic framework to advance toward its goal of workplace equity and inclusion as well as a strong, diverse representation.