Chief Marketing Officer

PANAVISION

Since starting her career in the media and entertainment business in 2003, Lesley Kantor has pioneered integrated marketing practices that have fused deep connections between global brands and their customers. As CMO of Panavision, she leads B2B and B2C marketing strategies for one of the most storied entertainment industry technology and services brands, overseeing a global team that supports the company’s six-division portfolio.

This year, Kantor has led Panavision’s joint initiatives with the Denton Black Film Festival (DBFF). Through this partnership, Panavision provides camera-rental grant packages to DBFF award winners for Best Narrative Feature and Best Documentary Feature. She was also instrumental in Panavision’s collaboration with the DBFF Institute (DBFFI). Under her leadership, Panavision has aligned with DBFFI to organize a series of workshops throughout the year for Black filmmakers to learn the concepts, tools, and best practices needed for their future projects.