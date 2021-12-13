Lisa Sanchez

Vice President of Human Resources

ARTCENTER COLLEGE OF DESIGN

Lisa M. Sanchez is the vice president of human resources at the ArtCenter College of Design, a certified executive coach and author. She is also an executive board member of PIHRA Pasadena, the largest professional human resources organization in Southern California. In her role, she takes a collaborative approach to diversity, equity, inclusion, access and belonging. She partners with the vice president and chief diversity officer, Dr. Aaron Bruce, on programming.

Sanchez’s goal is to lead a cultural shift as a critical component of all DEI efforts. Plus, she facilitates learning programs to the campus community about the connection between culture and DEI. She and her team have developed a 40-point diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility program. In 2019, under Sanchez’s stewardship, the human resources department revised its recruitment guidelines to ensure that diversity, equity and inclusion are an integral part of the process.