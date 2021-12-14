Chief People & Diversity Officer

PAPA JOHN’S

Marvin Boakye is a global human resources executive with more than 25 years of experience building and transforming HR strategies that lead to tangible improvements in business performance. He is recognized as a strategic partner and coach to leadership teams that achieve sustainable results. He was appointed as the first chief people officer for Papa John’s in January 2019 and currently serves as chief people and diversity officer.

Boakye leads Papa John’s organizational effectiveness, talent management, talent acquisition, leadership development, labor relations and M&A due diligence and integration both domestically and internationally. To drive the turnaround of this global pizza restaurant brand, Boakye developed strategic priorities centered on building a culture of leaders who believe in diversity, inclusion and winning. His team implemented a new company purpose with values and revamped processes that put pride back in the brand among team members.