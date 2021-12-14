Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer

CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD

As chief diversity, equity & inclusion officer at Cushman & Wakefield, Nadine Augusta drives global commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) as a firm-wide priority. This includes creating an environment that offers equitable and fair growth opportunities for all employees and businesses with which Cushman & Wakefield works, while ensuring the firm brings diverse thought and expertise to its clients. Augusta takes a holistic approach to DEI with a focus on workforce, workplace and marketplace, especially in the areas of recruiting, talent development and supplier diversity.

Augusta has more than 20 years of experience in financial services, with key positions in management consulting, project management, sales and trading, and diversity and inclusion. Prior to assuming her current position, she was Americas Head of Diversity & Inclusion at Goldman Sachs, where she led talent engagement, equity and inclusion efforts.