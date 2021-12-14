Managing Principal

BIRD, MARELLA, BOXER, WOLPERT, NESSIM, DROOKS, LINCENBERG & RHOW, P.C.

Paul S. Chan is the managing principal of Bird Marella P.C., leading a diverse and distinguished group of 40 litigation attorneys at its Los Angeles office. For the past 12 years as managing principal, Chan has reflected admirable leadership that has weaved itself into the firm’s foundation. Under his guidance, Bird Marella has achieved its highest total of pro bono hours benefitting underserved communities and fulfilled 80% of women and minority promotions in the past decade. He has aided in creating an environment in which women principals are celebrated and regularly earn accolades, and firm initiatives are done with intention and integrity.

Chan has remained proactive with the Diversity Committee, implementing ideas in both internal and external realms of the firm. The committee grew under his leadership within recent years, showcasing his dedication to progressing the firm’s efforts.