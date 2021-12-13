CEO

SUNDAY BRUNCH AGENCY

Rachel Svoboda is an entrepreneur, philanthropist, and marketing maven representing companies across Southern California for the past 20 years. She is the chief executive officer of Sunday Brunch Agency, a full-service communications company in Orange County. This advertising and public relations firm works with companies, entrepreneurs, and professionals to achieve the success of their dreams.

Svoboda’s mission is to build businesses, products, and create platforms that support and encourage women with clients ranging across industries, from restaurants to technology, real estate, design, non-profits and many more. She hosts a streaming video series called “The Brunch Club,” where a glass is raised to champion female talent and leadership everywhere. Svoboda is currently an official MBA mentor at Chapman University and a featured speaker on the university’s inaugural Women in Business Association series.