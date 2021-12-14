Chief Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Community Impact Officer

COMMONSPIRIT HEALTH

Rosalyn Carpenter is the chief diversity officer for the newly formed CommonSpirit Health, one of the largest health systems in the U.S. CommonSpirit encompasses more than 800 locations, approximately 150,000 employees, and $29.2 billion in revenue. Carpenter oversees the Office of Diversity & Inclusion that focuses on diversity, health equity, eliminating healthcare disparity, supplier diversity and workplace culture. She previously served as chief diversity officer for CHI and she also held roles at HealthTrust Purchasing Group and Hospital Corporation of America. Carpenter also served as the president and CEO of the Urban League of Middle Tennessee as well as the executive director at the Metro Human Relations Commission of Nashville and Davidson County.