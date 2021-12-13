ADA and Accessible Communications Consultant

ACCESS COMMUNICATIONS

Sharon Toji has been a pioneer in the field of accessible communications in the built environment, most often in the field of signage and wayfinding, as well as providing access for those with hearing impairments and cognitive impairments.

In California, she was part of a special team hired by the State of California to make sure the California standards were compliant with federal standards. Access Communications, Toji’s consulting company, partners with the original sign company – H Toji and Company – founded by her husband Hitoshi Toji in 1954 to fabricate and install accessible sign systems. Unlike most other sign companies, instead of just making whatever the client wishes, the Toji Companies attempt to teach about accessibility to their clients and persuade them to choose the most accessible pathway. Most recently, Toji and team have been working on a greatly improved special font for tactile reading.