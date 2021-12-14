Senior Manager

Staford Francois decided to focus his career on the alternative investment sector when he joined CohnReznick as a senior manager in its Financial Services Group. Francois’ clients report that he focuses on completing projects that he undertakes with an unmatched professionalism and unique set of technical skills. He serves as a tremendous resource and helps as client companies continue to expand and grow their businesses.

Francois also serves as a mentor to different colleagues with whom he discusses different career paths either within or outside of public accounting. Due to the low retention rate of minorities in public accounting, Francois usually ensures serving as a mentor or guide to individuals with diverse backgrounds. He finds it incredibly rewarding to see how he can help shape the career path of a counselee.