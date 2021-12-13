Vice President of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion and Talent Management

LEAF GROUP

T. Tara Turk-Haynes has long been passionate about the diversity, equity and inclusion space and dedicated herself to encouraging education and awareness. In her role at Leaf Group, Tara is helping usher the company along its ongoing DEI journey, and introduced programs and resources for both one-on-one and group learning, helping the global team expand their awareness of issues affecting underrepresented communities, including Leaf Group’s team members, customers, creators and influencers.

Turk-Haynes has led virtual events, fireside chats, panel discussions and more, furthering Leaf Group’s knowledge and educational journey. She developed and led the company’s DEI Counsel made up of representatives across their portfolio of digital lifestyle media and marketplace brands. She is also widely considered a leader who employees know they can turn to for thoughtful perspectives and advice.