Terrence M. Franklin

Partner

SACKS, GLAZIER, FRANKLIN & LODISE LLP

Terrence Franklin’s widespread efforts and impact in the DEI&A space were underscored when he was named the sole 2021 recipient of Chambers and Partners’ “Lifetime Achievement Award” as part of their Diversity & Inclusion Awards: North America. Franklin was honored for his accomplishments in furthering the advancement of diversity and inclusion in the legal industry and beyond.

In 2020, he led efforts for the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel (ACTEC) to adopt a statement condemning racism following the killing of George Floyd and the attendant civil unrest. Franklin initiated the process to generate a statement making ACTEC’s position clear as well as a commitment to renounce racism in all its forms recommended to the executive committee and approved on behalf of ACTEC. As a leader in the community, he dedicates his time to numerous professional organizations focused on trusts and estates law as well as promoting diversity and inclusion.