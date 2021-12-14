Chief Responsibility Officer

CBRE

As Chief Responsibility Officer, Tim Dismond oversees the company’s Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) efforts. He is a member of CBRE’s Executive Committee, a group of 12 global executives responsible for driving the company’s business worldwide. He also serves on CBRE’s African American Network Group Executive Committee and was named one of the “Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America” in 2020 by Savoy, the leading African American business and lifestyle magazine.

Previously, he served as CBRE’s first global chief diversity officer, leading the company’s Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I) strategy. In February 2021, his scope of responsibilities expanded to include all ESG efforts, including DE&I, environmental sustainability, workplace safety & wellbeing, philanthropy and public/government affairs, Dismond was also the president of the South Division of CBRE’s Global Workplace Solutions (GWS) | Enterprise business, where he oversaw more than 5,000 professionals.