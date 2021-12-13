Senior Director of Diversity & Inclusion

ORACLE

As Senior Director of Diversity and Inclusion, Traci Wade leads global programs that build awareness of the business impact and value of a diverse and inclusive culture at Oracle. She engages with senior leadership in creating and supporting strategies that infuse and elevate a culture of diversity, inclusion, and equity into the workplace. Her team actively leads and supports Oracle’s Employee Resource Groups to help build companywide communities, develop future leaders, encourage partnerships, and retain talent.

Wade played a key role in establishing the company’s first D&I strategy and team more than a decade ago and has been providing leadership and guidance ever since. She is regarded as a strategic and inclusive thought leader and expert on the subject, and has received recognition and numerous awards from a wide variety of publications and organizations for her commitment and success in leading D&I corporate efforts and outreach.