Bonita B. Money

Founder & Executive Director National Diversity and Inclusion

Cannabis Alliance

Bonita Money is a pioneer in the cannabis industry, specifically around diversity and inclusion in an industry that is 98 percent white and male. She founded one of the first social equity and social justice organizations in the nation, National Diversity and Inclusion Cannabis Alliance (NDICA), and because of her tireless efforts, she has paved the way for social equity programs that were first launched in California cities such as Los Angeles, Oakland, San Francisco and Sacramento in 2017. Money’s social equity programs gave priority processing for People of Color from marginalized communities that had been impacted by the War on Drugs to obtain cannabis business licenses in opening cannabis businesses in an industry that has shut out Black and Brown folks that went to prison for the plant that is now making billions of dollars in the legal market.