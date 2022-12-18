Christina Rivera Glennon

Head of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Programs & Operations

Levi Strauss & Company

As the global head of diversity, equity and inclusion programs and operations, Christina Glennon brings a unique strategic approach to LS&Co. in driving and delivering DE&I for its employees to ensure an inclusive employee experience. She is a veteran of the United States Army and serves as a subject-matter expert on military transition programs and veteran/military spouse hiring, which has helped LS&Co. expand the dimensions of diversity that it prioritizes within the company. She also brings deep expertise across DE&I from brands such as Sears Holdings, Taco Bell Corporation and Starbucks. Glennon’s leadership has been fundamental in laying the foundation for the company’s culture of inclusion and belonging, and this can be seen in LS&Co.'s first-ever Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Report from 2021, which in part highlights continued efforts to understand the identities, intersectionalities and experiences of its people worldwide, from its corporate to distribution populations.