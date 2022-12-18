Partner

Sanders Roberts LLP

Cynthia Y. Sun was recently promoted to partner and practices in the areas of general liability, product liability, breach of warranty, breach of contract, consumer fraud and general business litigation. She has represented a variety of clients, from individuals and small businesses to Fortune 500 companies. Sun actively promotes diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility within the firm. She serves as a mentor and resource for female and minority associate attorneys. She hosted and led a discussion about race, ethnicity and gender equity within the profession and the workplace with female associates at the firm as part of the ABA Commission on Women Day of Conversation on May 24, 2022. The purpose of the discussion was to build allyship among women with the goal of tearing down barriers and erode race and ethnicity bias in the legal profession. Sun is also active in the Asian American community.