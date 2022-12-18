Owner

Veterans Logistics Group

Eric Vasquez has consistently demonstrated exemplary leadership and a strong commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, not only in his business career but also in his military career. Throughout his professional career, he has existed within traditional, conservative spaces that often lack a focus on diversity, equity and inclusion. As a second-generation Mexican American who is also an out and proud member of the LGBTQ+ community, Vasquez has often had to make space for himself where that space wasn’t always available, open or affirming. Transitioning out of a full-time role in the U.S. Air Force, he founded Veterans Logistics Group, an SDVOSB and NGLCC-certified LGBTBE, employing 65 unique and innovative individuals spanning four countries. His company prioritizes social and corporate responsibility by providing opportunities to those who don’t always have access to them.