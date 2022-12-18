Chief Workforce Officer

ChargerHelp

Evette Ellis’ career journey began at 16 years old, when she worked in the office of the Compton Summer Youth Program giving out paychecks, upholding the dress code policy and helping with career readiness. A big undertaking for a 16-year-old, but she wasn’t your average teenager. It was also her first glimmer of clarity and discovering her ability to lead. Today, Ellis is the co-founder and chief workforce development officer at ChargerHelp Inc. She is also a speaker and strategist specializing in workforce development. Her previous 10-year career with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Job Corps, where she served as a career transition and outreach specialist, has allowed both an internal and external understanding of how to develop workforce alongside of actual work, specifically for people of color. Another highlight of Ellis’ career is her groundbreaking work at the Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator.