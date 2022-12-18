SVP, TV Programming Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

NBCUniversal

For more than 20 years, Jeanne Mau has been a champion for underrepresented talent in front and behind the camera in television. She has helped launch the careers of numerous television writers and directors, first at CBS and now at NBCUniversal. Working in close partnership with creative executives and producers, she has also directly impacted storytelling on series at both companies to ensure the stories of marginalized communities are not only told, but also celebrated. In September 2021, Mau joined NBCU to lead comprehensive DEI efforts across the entertainment television portfolio, marking the first time that one DEI leader has the oversight of the company’s linear entertainment networks and powerhouse studio group. This includes the entertainment networks in the NBCU Television and Streaming portfolio as well as Universal Studio Group. Mau created NBCU LAUNCH, a new umbrella brand that houses the DEI efforts across NBCU’s television portfolio.