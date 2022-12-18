(The Headshot Truck LLC)

SVP, Market President

Enterprise Bank & Trust

Born in Mexico, John Murillo migrated from Tijuana in third grade, and his connection to the Hispanic community allows him to serve as an advocate for diversity both at Enterprise and in the business community of Los Angeles. He has deep roots in advocating for DEI efforts in the financial services industry and continues to build on an already remarkably distinguished career in financial services, currently serving as SVP, market president for Enterprise Bank & Trust. He has more than 30 years of experience, having worked his way from a part-time teller all the way through multiple executive positions. Murillo prides himself on using a consultative and collaborative approach to help his clients in reaching their financial objectives. He has an extensive background in managing and developing diverse and inclusive teams, in addition to a thorough understanding of establishing and growing customer relationships.