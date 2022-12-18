Global Head of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

Anomaly

Kristi Henderson’s deep understanding and decadeslong practice of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Accessibility have helped cement her as a leader with tremendous impact in many spheres. As Anomaly’s global head of diversity, equity and inclusion, her role is to provide visible, reliable leadership in DE&I. This includes thought leadership, furthering Anomaly’s partnerships and cultural presence, and developing professional support for all employees, especially those from underrepresented communities. A key part of Henderson’s role is to expand organizational knowledge and share insight and DE&I best practices. She has expanded Anomaly’s global talent development platform called DNA to include sessions that center on a range of DE&I topics: from the urgency of intersectionality to using a racial equity lens across client and content work. This summer, she led a DNA Q&A session across six global offices on abortion rights in the wake of the overturning of Roe v. Wade.