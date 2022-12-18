CEO & Co-Founder

TomoCredit

When TomoCredit CEO and founder Kristy Kim was a young immigrant student at UC Berkeley she found herself denied five times for an auto loan. Unable to get an apartment, basic living needs were made impossible for someone new to the country without a credit score. Today, her company is breaking the cycle of “credit poverty” for immigrants, POC and women by offering access to credit that’s FICO independent, immune to current interest rates and helping protect the most vulnerable communities from predatory lending scams. To date, Kristy and TomoCredit has processed over two million applications and raised over $200 million. Plus, at TomoCredit, 95% of her fulltime employees are immigrants, 90% of cardholders are POC and 60% of C-suites are female. To say that Kim is breaking down the white, male, fintech club of old is an understatement!