Monica M. Jaramillo

Co-Founder

LABEL The Agency

Monica Jaramillo was the first person in her family to go to college and was able to attend UCLA with a full academic scholarship. It was during a career night hosted at UCLA where she met the co-chairman of Rogers & Cowan, who hired her. She learned about personal publicity and talent relations and had great mentors but very often found herself to be one of the only people of color in the room. Jaramillo began working in brand marketing for talent campaigns and special events. Time and time again, she had to remind her non-BIPOC colleagues that they needed to think in color and that all humans were consumers. She has now represented and amplified a number of emerging Latinx voices. Jaramillo has always made a conscious effort to hire diverse talent, as well as mentor as many young women as she can.