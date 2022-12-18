Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer

Nixon Peabody LLP

Rekha Chiruvolu, Nixon Peabody’s chief diversity, equity & inclusion officer, has always been passionate about DEI. She is an attorney who practiced litigation for almost 10 years before turning her passion into her career. Prior to earning the title, she served as director of diversity, equity & inclusion at the firm for more than six years. Chiruvolu has been instrumental in establishing Nixon Peabody’s DEI goals and policies. She leads the firm’s six resource groups (Black, Asian and Middle Eastern American, Hispanic, LGBTQIA, Veterans and Women), tasked with promoting DEI within the firm while supporting external community and industry organizations that champion these shared values. Chiruvolu also develops trainings and other programs featuring inspiring thought leaders and works with NP’s practice groups and recruiting, professional development, and business development teams to ensure DEI elements are woven into all aspects of the firm.