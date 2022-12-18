Richard Valenza

Founder & CEO

Raise A Child

Raise A Child is the nationwide leader in the recruitment and support of LGBQT+ and all prospective parents interested in building families through fostering and adoption. Their staff mirrors their constituents with regards to gender, race and sexual orientation. As an adopted parent himself, Rich Valenza started Raise A Child over 11 years ago with the goal of fostering insightful inclusion of LGBTQ+ professionals and ensure accountability in the workplace. In addition, Raise A Child serves an important role in ensuring its constituent agency and governmental partners embrace the widest definition of equity and inclusion. It regularly develops, improves and/or modifies its promotional materials so that they are culturally sensitive and accessible to all target groups.