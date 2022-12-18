Co-Founder & General Partner

Mendoza Ventures

Mendoza Ventures is a woman- and minority-owned business. Co-founder Senofer Mendoza switched to venture capital after a career in enterprise sales and hospitality design. She started Mendoza Ventures to address the growing funding gap in the pre-seed investment stage. She is a published author, innovator and thought leader in the technology, start-up and venture capital space with a passion for equality and diversity. Mendoza brought these qualities to the table when starting Mendoza Ventures and is an advocate for DEI initiatives across both her professional and her personal life. Mendoza Ventures is instantly differentiated in the market with every general partner at the firm either being female or a minority. As they grow their business, Senofer and Adrian Mendoza want to be mindful of representing the entire population. Mendoza Ventures’ portfolio is 80% diverse in the CEO role (women, minorities, immigrants).

