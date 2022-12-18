VP, Restaurant Support Center People Experience & Chief Diversity Equity and Inclusion Officer

Chipotle

Tawanda Starms has driven diverse and inclusive practices across all levels of Chipotle and has spearheaded critical company changes to ensure all leadership team members, employees and fans are living the brand’s purpose to “Cultivate a Better World.” She champions a people-first mentality that ensures employees and guests feel valued and heard. She has improved employee well-being and driven diversity across Chipotle’s communities with robust initiatives that champion DE&I, including the launch of the MLT Black Equity at Work Certification last year - a program that holds employers accountable to a common Black equity standard and requires meaningful, measurable action and accomplishment in areas such as increasing Black representation at every level, cultivating an anti-racist workplace and ensuring equitable business practices. MLT Black Equity at Work Certification requires employers to make progress toward achieving Black equity internally and also support Black equity in society.