Chief People Officer & General Counsel

Hanmi Bank

Vivian Kim is a dynamic leader with a robust background as chief people officer and general counsel at Hanmi Bank. Since joining the bank in 2015, she has been a driving force behind the bank’s DE&I initiatives, revolutionizing recruitment strategies and introducing innovative programs to support employees’ professional growth. Under Kim’s leadership, Hanmi Bank has diversified its talent pool, transcending the Korean American community.

Her visionary approach resulted in the launch of the Management Leadership and Credit Trainee Programs, empowering emerging leaders and future bankers. Notably, Kim orchestrated a groundbreaking partnership with HoneyBee to provide Choice Checking accounts, addressing the needs of unbanked and underbanked communities. Beyond her professional accomplishments, she is an engaged community member, serving on the boards of organizations like the Korean Youth and Community Center and the Korean American Bar Association of Southern California, as well as secretary for the International Association of Korean Lawyers.

