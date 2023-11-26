(CFP STUDIO)

Partner

Frandzel Robins Bloom & Csato, L.C.

Wesley King is the first openly gay partner at Frandzel Robins Bloom & Csato, L.C., a milestone in the firm’s 40+ year history. As the co-chair of Frandzel’s revived summer associate program, he is actively engaged in diversifying the firm’s recruitment efforts. King’s extensive involvement in the LGBTQ+ community includes his prior leadership as co-president and long-time board member of the LGBTQ+ Lawyers Association of Los Angeles, continuing to mentor local law students.

In his role as a transactional attorney, he specializes in complex financial matters, representing banks, lenders and financial institutions in a range of transactions, including real estate, commercial loans and asset-based credit lines. King adeptly handles restructurings and business disputes, prioritizing client success and minimizing litigation costs. His comprehensive background, including public finance and real estate, brings valuable insight into his clients’ needs.

