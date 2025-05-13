Michael Berj Saryan

Concord Legal Group, PC

Founder

Michael Saryan is the founder of Concord Legal Group, PC, a boutique business law firm delivering BigLaw-caliber service in an intimate setting. After 16 years in the legal industry – including roles at Gibson Dunn, Sheppard Mullin and leadership at boutique firms – he launched Concord in 2024. Within 18 months, the firm was recognized in the Chambers and Partners California Spotlight Guide 2025, a rare honor for a new boutique practice. Concord Legal Group serves top executives, entrepreneurs and tech-forward companies nationwide in corporate, M&A, venture capital and litigation matters. Under Saryan’s leadership, the firm assembled a high-caliber team, including former Big Law partners and Super Lawyers-recognized attorneys. A graduate of UC San Diego and UCLA School of Law, he has built a nationally respected firm that rivals the prestige of much larger legal institutions.