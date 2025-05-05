Beyond Conflict: How Attorney Michael Saryan Fosters ‘Concord’ in High-Stakes Business Deals

Michael Saryan, founder of Concord Legal Group, draws on his experience in big and small law firms. He created Concord to bring the high standards of big law firms and the personal relationships of small firms together. His goal is to go beyond the legal objectives to understand and help clients achieve their business goals.

Saryan says he chose the name “Concord,” which means harmony, to counter the common perception of lawyers being all about conflict. He wants to facilitate agreements and bring parties together for synergistic outcomes like business sales or investments, rather than contention.

He says the best lawyers simplify complex legal concepts so clients can make informed strategic decisions. On a personal level Saryan manages stress by taking immediate action, he finds even small steps towards resolving an issue makes him worry less. Despite being told he is calm he says he has a lot of internal pressure. He recommends self care and says you should integrate at least one hour of something you love into your daily routine to balance personal and professional life and turn adversity into an asset.