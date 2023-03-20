Executive Vice President of National Corporate Banking

City National Bank

Commercial Banking

Brent Williams is an experienced corporate and commercial banking executive with a demonstrated history of successfully growing revenue and developing high performing teams. He currently serves as head of City National Bank’s National Corporate Banking division and was recently promoted to executive vice president. With that new appointment, he earned a seat in the bank’s Executive Committee.

Williams, who has nearly three decades of financial services experience, helped launch the newly created National Corporate Banking Division in March of 2021. This team specializes in meeting the complex banking and corporate finance needs of larger commercial and mid-corporate-sized companies across the country with revenues between $500 million and $5 billion. The division also leverages the capabilities of both City National and RBC Capital Markets. As part of this effort, he also leads the bank’s newly formed Diversified Industrials & Services Banking Unit.