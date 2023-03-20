Brett G. Wyard

(Robert Vega/Robert Vega Photo)

Managing Partner

Solace Capital Partners, L.P.

Private Equity

Brett Wyard is a managing partner of Solace Capital Partners, a private investment firm focused on providing flexible capital solutions to middle-market companies in the U.S. and Canada. Solace seeks to form collaborative partnerships with management teams to drive operational improvements and performance in its portfolio companies while generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its investors. The firm primarily executes a control-oriented special situations investment strategy focused on sound companies with sustainable market positions and strong management teams undergoing transitions or requiring capital to fund their next stage of growth.

Wyard has over 30 years of experience as a private equity and distressed debt investor as well as a financial advisor specializing in financial restructurings, M&A, and investment banking. He has been involved in the investment of $11 billion of committed capital in addition to serving on several corporate boards of directors and creditor committees.