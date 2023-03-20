Chairman & CEO

Farmers & Merchants Bank

Commercial Banking

As a great-grandson of a pioneer, who rode a horse across the country to seek his fortune, the grandson of a man who started his career cleaning windows and washing sidewalks, and the son of a man who started out operating an elevator, Daniel K. Walker learned the value of hard work early. When Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s reins were passed to him in 2002 and after years of building his skills, he was ready. During recessionary times, he calmly navigated F&M through the rocks and shoals of a disaster to safety and unprecedented growth.

Now, under Walker’s leadership, Farmers & Merchants Bank has grown to just over $11.7 billion in assets and among the top 100 banks in the country. F&M Bank is poised for thoughtful expansion with two more offices in Orange County this year.