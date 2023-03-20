James Kenneth Verzino

Managing Partner

Northwestern Mutual

Asset/Investment Management

When a childhood friend introduced him to Northwestern Mutual, James discovered a place where he could truly lead and inspire people. Nearly a decade later, he has developed and influenced dozens of new financial advisors while maintaining a successful practice. As a wealth management advisor, Verzino has impacted the lives of hundreds of clients, striving to build lasting bonds and human connection in a world of uncertainty. As a leader and managing partner of Northwestern Mutual Los Angeles, Manhattan Beach, and Long Beach, he upholds the highest standards of success within the largest district office in the country.

Verzino often partners with affluent families, small business owners, entertainment professionals, and successful attorneys to help steer them toward financial success. Adhering to the “power of now” philosophy, he helps his clients plan for tomorrow so they can spend their life living for today.