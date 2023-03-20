(Steven J. Lawrence)

Co-Founder & CEO

Growthink, Inc.

Professional Services

Growthink’s co-founder and CEO, Jay Turo, has led the organization’s emergence as one of the nation’s largest strategic advisory and investment banking firms focused on the entrepreneurial marketplace. He has over 25 years of experience in starting, building, advising, and investing in high growth firms. His advisory work spans industries and market sectors with clients including Accelerant, Caine & Weiner, Free Conference, Fresh Games, Green Medical, Mahar Tool, Margaritaville Apparel, Nolatek, Ometric, Pocketsonics, Park Group PlC, Precision Time, Raise Capital, Research Scientists, Sandel Medical, Shimmick Construction, Skyplex Entertainment Group, Spring Medical, Sunglass Hut, and XCOM Wireless, among many others.

Turo has also advised a wide array of corporate clients seeking to inject entrepreneurship and innovation into their organizations, including Deutsche Bank, McKesson, Infospace, Samsung, Porsche, and Paramount Pictures.

He has an MBA from the Anderson School of Management at UCLA and earned a bachelor’s degree from Stanford.