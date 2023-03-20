(David Blattel)

Partner

GHJ

Professional Services

Richard Wu is the real estate practice leader for GHJ, a national accounting and advisory firm. As a trusted advisor to the real estate industry, he regularly works with investment firms, family offices, developers, and real estate management companies to ensure their business structure and investments are in accordance with the company’s business operations and long-term goals.

Wu has over 15 years of tax compliance and consulting experience with Big Four and other accounting firms in Los Angeles. His time with GHJ began with an internship while he was in college. In 2017, he returned to the firm as a full-time employee and became a respected leader in GHJ’s tax practice, becoming a partner in 2021.

As a department head, Wu aims to mentor young professionals who join the firm and provide them with opportunities to succeed just as he was afforded during his career.