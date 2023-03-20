Co-Founder & Managing Partner

Pacific Growth Investors, LLC

Private Equity

Thomas Webster is co-founder and managing partner of Pacific Growth Investors. Previously, he was a managing director of Vintage Capital Partners, having joined the firm in 2007. Since joining Vintage and PGI subsequently, Webster has been involved in all aspects of the firm, including as a member of the investment committee and leading portfolio monitoring activities in addition to fundraising, sourcing, and evaluating investments and investment due diligence. He is currently on the boards of two portfolio companies, Spectra Aerostructures and Emerge Diagnostics.

Prior to joining Vintage Capital Partners, Webster had a senior operating role for a middle-market company where he was involved in the operations of a rapidly growing business. He started his career in Chicago with Arthur Andersen as a senior consultant in their transaction services group working with private equity firms.

