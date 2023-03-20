EVP & Manager of L.A. Commercial Banking

California Bank & Trust

Commercial Banking

Ursula St. Geme has found ways to make a positive impact in the Los Angeles community through her career in banking – and many will tell you that L.A. is better for her hard work. After graduating from the Viterbi School of Engineering at USC, she returned to her native Indonesia, not to be an engineer but to take a job with the Global Corporate and Investment Banking Group at Bank of America. There she worked as an analyst and portfolio/relationship manager on large financing deals.

While she helped close some enormous deals, St. Geme missed Los Angeles. Her history of success in banking made her an attractive candidate for a job with California Bank & Trust, where she was hired as a relationship manager in 2002. With her knowledge of how to put together complex, highly structured deals, Ursula quickly found her niche in debt capital.