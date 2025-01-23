Akeso Occupational Health Opens Downtown Los Angeles Clinic

Irvine-headquartered Akeso Occupational Health has announced via press release the opening of a new occupational health clinic in Downtown Los Angeles, located at 1400 South Grand Ave.

“We are pleased to announce the expansion of our growing network of occupational health clinics into downtown Los Angeles,” said Chuck Kruger, CEO of Akeso. “This is our seventh clinic in Los Angeles County, and we are excited about providing an important additional access point for the highest quality occupational healthcare for employers, public agencies, school districts and municipalities throughout the region. With this new clinic, we now have a total of 21 clinics located in San Diego, Imperial County, Orange County, the Inland Empire and the Central Coast.”

The clinic’s regional medical director, Dr. Kayvon Yadidi, added, “I am excited to join the Akeso team and collaborate with Akeso’s chief medical officer, Dr. Gene Ma. Our new Los Angeles clinic will be open 24/7 and provide a full range of services, including treatment of injuries, on-site x-rays, blood draws, physical therapy, audiometric testing, HazMat testing, breath alcohol and pulmonary function testing, and drug screens.”

Advertisement

Akeso Occupational Health is California’s largest independent company focusing exclusively on occupational health. The company works to form a partnership between the employer, employee and insurer to minimize the risk of work-related injuries and has provided services in California for over 30 years. Currently operating with 21 clinics from San Diego to the Central Coast, clients include many Federal, State, County and Fortune 500 companies as well as smaller local employers.

Information for this article was sourced from BusinessWire.