Alair Homes Expands in California with the Launch of Alair Tri Counties

Camarillo-based Alair Homes, North America’s largest privately held custom home building and renovation company, has announced the launch of Alair Tri Counties as AAA Development, Inc. joins Alair’s network of builders. This marks Alair’s second location in California, establishing its footprint in the regions of Malibu, Santa Barbara and Ventura County.

“The launch of Alair Tri Counties is more than just an expansion – it’s a strategic move into one of the most architecturally vibrant regions in the country,” said Rob Cecil, president of Alair Homes. “With the team from AAA Development now representing us as Alair Tri Counties, we’re not only expanding our reach but also elevating the Alair brand. Their deep-rooted legacy in this prestigious market makes them an invaluable addition to our network.”

AAA Development is a legacy construction firm based in Camarillo, California, with over 25 years of experience serving Ventura, Santa Barbara and Los Angeles Counties. Led by Mike Hansen and Mike Seay, the company has successfully completed more than 1,000 residential and commercial projects, earning a reputation for quality craftsmanship and client satisfaction.

“Joining the Alair network allows us to elevate our service and offer homeowners a truly custom, high-end homebuilding experience,” said Mike Seay, partner at Alair Tri Counties. “We are excited to bring Alair’s renowned approach to this market, which is home to some of the most creative and discerning clients in the world.”

Mike Hansen, partner at Alair Tri Counties, added, “Our region has always been at the forefront of architectural excellence, and with Alair, we are now even better equipped to deliver exceptional results for homeowners in the tri-county area of California. This partnership is a game changer for us and our community.”