Chris Gallant Named CEO of ZICO Coconut Water

Chris Gallant has been named the chief executive officer of iconic coconut water and hydration brand, ZICO Rising. Gallant was CEO of the much-hyped celebrity coffee brand, Chamberlain Coffee, growing it from a small startup to a brand found in over 12,000 retailers across the U.S. and Canada.

Gallant had formerly built an impressive body of work within the beverage vertical at The Bronx Brewery, Heineken and Red Bull and spent his early career as a management consultant at Bain & Company.

“I am excited to be a part of ZICO, a brand that has been a leader in the coconut water category for years,” said Gallant. “ZICO’s dedication to quality, sustainability and offering refreshing, healthy beverages truly resonates with me. I look forward to collaborating with Mark and the talented team at ZICO to strengthen its foundation and elevate the brand to even greater heights.”

ZICO is a hydration category pioneer, and coconut water has become the fastest-growing beverage product category in the United States. Founded in 2004, ZICO helped create the coconut water category and scaled to cultural prominence, ultimately being acquired by Coca-Cola in 2013. In 2020, Mark Rampolla, the original ZICO Founder and currently the Managing Partner of GroundForce Partners, immediately reacquired the ZICO brand and built a luminary Board and world-class executive team. Beloved by health-minded consumers and athletes, including investor and brand ambassador Naomi Osaka, ZICO stands out as the ultimate natural hydration drink.

Placed by business-to-consumer focused retained executive search firm Talent Studios, Gallant will be tasked with taking the brand to the next level, introducing it to new audiences, platforms and product categories. Jeremy Cohen and Serena Smith led the assignment for The Talent Studios.