Simi Valley-based Assure Assist, aka MyCarrierPortal, Acquired by Descartes Group for $24M

Assure Assist Inc., a Simi Valley company doing business as MyCarrierPortal, was acquired by Descartes Group in Ontario, Canada, for $24 million. The deal includes a $6-million performance-based bonus payable in the first two years following the acquisition.

Assure Assist is a provider of carrier onboarding and risk monitoring software for the trucking industry, giving freight brokers and shippers a way to establish carrier requirements through an onboarding platform. It gathers information on carriers and screens them for suitability to make deliveries based on the broker’s criteria.

“Carrier fraud and cargo theft is an ongoing problem in the transportation industry. This acquisition is another investment to help improve capabilities that are critical to improve supply chain performance and fraud reduction,” said Dan Cicerchi, general manager of transportation management at Descartes, in a statement.