City of Hope Receives $20-Million Gift from Philanthropists Norman and Melinda Payson to Fund Pancreatic Disease Breakthroughs

Norman and Melinda Payson are pictured alongside their daughter and her husband, Devon and Randy Wilson, at the City of Hope “Promises of Hope” fundraiser. Credit: Chris Laxamana for City of Hope

The gift, directed at the deadly diseases of pancreatic cancer and diabetes, was announced at City of Hope Orange County’s Promises of Hope celebration headlined by Christina Aguilera

City of Hope has received a $20-million gift from philanthropists Norman and Melinda Payson to create a pancreas center that will advance groundbreaking research and treatments for pancreatic cancer and diabetes.

The gift, announced at City of Hope Orange County’s Promises of Hope gala, builds on the Paysons’ legacy of visionary generosity. Norman Payson, M.D., an Orange County-based entrepreneur, noted healthcare executive and City of Hope board director, has invested more than $10 million in City of Hope. He was the first to donate $1 million toward the development of City of Hope Orange County’s cancer campus and network of advanced care. This most recent gift is in honor of his mother, who died of pancreatic cancer.

“Pancreatic cancer is among the most complex cancer types affecting millions of people around the world. Unfortunately, our family understands its impact all too well,” Payson said. “City of Hope is uniquely positioned with the expertise to advance the pioneering treatments and cures needed to end pancreatic cancer, the epidemic of diabetes and related serious illness. Melinda and I are honored to further advance research and bring new hope to people worldwide, including here in Orange County.”

City of Hope, a pioneer in both cancer and diabetes breakthroughs, is internationally recognized for groundbreaking research investigating the connection between cancer and diabetes, cellular immunotherapy, early detection of pancreatic cancer and exploration of a pancreatic cancer vaccine.

The gift is the second significant gift to City of Hope this month to fund pancreatic disease research.

City of Hope received a historic $150-million gift from entrepreneurs and philanthropists A. Emmet Stephenson Jr. and his daughter Tessa Stephenson Brand to immediately fund pancreatic cancer research.

“Transformational, innovative thinking often begins with identifying a problem and envisioning solutions others deem impossible,” said Robert Stone, chief executive officer and the Helen and Morgan Chu Chief Executive Officer Distinguished Chair at City of Hope.

“By working with forward-thinking partners like the Paysons, City of Hope is advancing lifesaving medicine to new heights. The Paysons are shining examples of the champions we need to transform cancer care as we know it, and we are immensely grateful for their support.”

City of Hope is delivering advanced treatments in five major metropolitan areas, including Orange County. In 2022, City of Hope opened City of Hope Orange County Lennar Foundation Cancer Center in Irvine – the most advanced cancer center in Orange County. In 2025, City of Hope will open Orange County’s only cancer specialty hospital, which will be seamlessly connected to the cancer center.

“City of Hope’s pioneering research, exceptional patient outcomes and more than 800 cancer-focused clinical trials are making a profound difference in the lives of people in Orange County and beyond,” said Annette Walker, president, City of Hope Orange County. “Norman and Melinda understood the importance of our mission in Orange County from day one. Now, they are helping us as we look to a future where we end even the most complex forms of cancer and other serious illnesses.”

The “Promises of Hope” celebration, chaired by longtime City of Hope champion George Wall, brought together luminaries, prominent business partners and philanthropic leaders from across the region. Global superstar Christina Aguilera headlined the evening’s entertainment.

With nearly 300 notable guests in attendance, the evening raised $2 million to directly support City of Hope research and patient care in Orange County.

“City of Hope is known for bringing people together to save lives,” said Kristin Bertell, chief philanthropy officer, City of Hope. “This includes a powerful community of donors and volunteers – from passionate individuals like the Paysons and George Wall to foundations, corporate partners and celebrities like Christina Aguilera. Everyone delivers something extraordinary as we come together to end cancer. Together, we can usher in a new era of hope, innovation and speed, shaping a healthier future for all.”