Navista to Acquire Corona del Mar-based Integrated Oncology Network

Integrated Oncology Network, a radiation oncology management and cancer center development company based in Corona del Mar, entered into an agreement to be acquired by Navista, the oncology practice alliance of healthcare giant Cardinal Health. The $1.1 billion deal was announced on Sept. 20 and is subject to regulatory approvals.

Integrated Oncology Network (ION) was incorporated in 2011 and acquired by private equity firm Silver Oak in 2018. It develops cancer centers and advises on all aspects of management services. ION operations include more than 50 practice sites in 10 states representing more than 100 providers.

“Driving growth in specialty continues to be a top priority, and we’ve made investments to expand our offerings through both Navista and our acquisition of Specialty Networks,” said Jason Hollar, chief executive of Cardinal Health, in a statement.

Ropes & Gray acted as legal advisor to Cardinal Health.