Cymbiotika’s Durana Elmi Named “Female Entrepreneur of the Year” at 2024 TITAN Women in Business Awards

(David Krieger)

Durana Elmi, co-founder and COO of Cymbiotika, a company that supports customers’ wellness journeys with intentionally sourced nutrition products that are traceable, vegan, non-GMO, gluten-free and toxin-free, has been recognized for her outstanding global business achievements at the 2024 TITAN ‘Women In Business Awards.’ Elmi received the Platinum Award in the “Female Entrepreneur of the Year” category, celebrating her visionary leadership in the health and wellness industry.

The prestigious awards recognize women excelling across multiple industries with Elmi standing out among thousands of women from countries, such as the United States, Canada and Germany. Her trailblazing efforts in sustainability and innovation through Cymbiotika have earned her accolades within the global business community.

Elmi expressed her gratitude, stating, “I am honored to be recognized by the TITAN Women In Business Awards. This award is a reflection of my passion for creating products that empower people to live healthier, more sustainable lives.”

The awards, organized by the International Awards Associate (IAA), are dedicated to recognizing female entrepreneurs and leaders whose accomplishments extend beyond their industries. With a diverse panel of international judges, including professionals from the United States, Greece and Portugal, the competition focuses on the achievements, influence and impact of its winners.

The TITAN Awards continue to elevate and celebrate the role of women in business, serving as an inspiration for future generations of female leaders.