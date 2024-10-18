Aliso Viejo-based UST Acquires Automation Unit of Information Services Group

UST, a digital transformation solutions company based in Aliso Viejo, acquired the automation unit of Information Services Group (ISG) in October for $27 million in an all-cash transaction. UST cited the expanding role of generative AI and robotic process automation for companies that utilize technology to optimize processes and reduce costs.

“This strategic acquisition represents a significant step forward for the UST Automation team, enabling greater intelligent automation consulting capabilities and allowing us to broaden our partner ecosystem,” said Sajesh Gopinath, UST Automation general manager, in a statement.

ISG was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. It employs more than 1,600 people in 20 countries worldwide.